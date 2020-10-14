Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.09. 33,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,776. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $175.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.83.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

