Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,353,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29,273.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,154,000 after acquiring an additional 961,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,427,000 after acquiring an additional 732,388 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,898,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,942,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $140.31. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $140.46.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

