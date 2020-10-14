Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,980. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20.

