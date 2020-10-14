Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $100.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

