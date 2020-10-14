Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.10 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of UNH traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.35. The company had a trading volume of 124,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,569. The firm has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.40 and a 200-day moving average of $296.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

