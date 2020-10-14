Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 3,698,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,061,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

