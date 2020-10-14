Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CVS Health by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. 44,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,087. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

