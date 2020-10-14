Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,370 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 46,895,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,973,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,211,000 after buying an additional 132,215 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. 52,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,842. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

