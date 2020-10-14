Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.10 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 204.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.