Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $8.14 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 495.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.60. 14,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,711. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

