Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 90.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 393,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.99. 4,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,790. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average of $141.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.