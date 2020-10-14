Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,572. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $122.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.