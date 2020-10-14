Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.05. 8,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

