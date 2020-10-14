Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,925 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,644. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

