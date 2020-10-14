Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 27,031 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.98% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,654. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

