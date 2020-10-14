Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 430,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,512. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.