Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 235.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.27% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,075. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

