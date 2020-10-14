Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 10,388 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,439,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,897,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,717,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 358,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after acquiring an additional 352,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 23,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,490. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92.

