Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 13,026 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $59.61. 13,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

