Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 218 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,640. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

