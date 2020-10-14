Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 345 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,436,000 after buying an additional 275,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,663,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 91,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,716. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $331.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

