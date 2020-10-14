Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 685 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $8,083,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $13.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,042.17. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,033.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $976.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $840.59.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.55.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total transaction of $2,008,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

