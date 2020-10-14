Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

