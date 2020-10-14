Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $178.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.