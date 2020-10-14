Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after buying an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.27. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

