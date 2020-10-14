Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LVHD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,504. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 91,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,272,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,551,000 after buying an additional 354,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit