Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LVHD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,504. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 91,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,272,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,551,000 after buying an additional 354,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter.

