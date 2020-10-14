Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.31. 111,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 209,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $310.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.81 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

