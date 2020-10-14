Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Leju alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

LEJU opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.65. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leju will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leju were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leju (LEJU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.