(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.74

(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.74 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 76745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of (LEN.B) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get (LEN.B) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from (LEN.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

(LEN.B) Company Profile (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for (LEN.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (LEN.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.