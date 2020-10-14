Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,751,186.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,964 shares of company stock worth $16,599,018 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

