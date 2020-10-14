Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 13,949,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,135,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Li Auto stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Li Auto (NYSE:LI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

