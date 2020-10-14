Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $266.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Shares of LIN opened at $235.98 on Friday. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,472,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

