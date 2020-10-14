Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.20

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $804.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.46 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

