Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Shares Down 0.6%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) shares traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.14. 444,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 619,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $423,500.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

