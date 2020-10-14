Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 11.9%

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) shares dropped 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 6,150,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 1,623,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.