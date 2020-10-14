Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 14.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Livent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Livent by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

