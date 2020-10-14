Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

Shares of LORL stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,370 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,175 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 180,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.