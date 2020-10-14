Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,984,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 433,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,847,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,932. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.