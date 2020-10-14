Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for 1.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after acquiring an additional 221,466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after acquiring an additional 97,403 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,711. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit