Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for 1.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after acquiring an additional 221,466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after acquiring an additional 97,403 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,711. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.