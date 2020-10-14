Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.66. 14,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,640. The stock has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

