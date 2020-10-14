Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,776 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $487,569,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $350,740,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,061,672. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

