Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after buying an additional 1,194,856 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,257. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

