Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Allstate by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

