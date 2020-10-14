Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

COST traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.46. 13,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $382.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.