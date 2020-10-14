Loveless Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,782. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

