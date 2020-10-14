Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BofA Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

