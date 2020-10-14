Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,001,664. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of -611.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

