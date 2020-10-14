Loveless Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after buying an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 341,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

