Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.3% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 50.3% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 236.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. 34,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,317. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.