Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in The Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $713,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

NYSE BA traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $164.33. 58,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,567,980. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

